NJPW star David Finlay recently spoke with Denise Salcedo from Instinct Culture about a wide range of topics, including whether he has any desire to go through WWE, and what his father, the great Fit Finlay, told him about the WWE developmental system. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he would want to go to WWE:

From time to time, the thought pops into my head. Honestly, it’s never really been somewhere where I have been dying to go. If the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see, but I am happy where I am at. I am not on the road 24/7 and I actually have off time. There’s pros and cons with it, but right now I am happy and content. I love wrestling for New Japan. I love the schedule that I have and the freedom I have, so I currently have no desire to go anywhere else.

Says his father, Fit Finlay, told him not to go through the WWE Developmental system:

My dad was like, ‘This is what you’re gonna do. Don’t go to the (WWE) PC right away. Don’t go to developmental. It’s a cookie cutter system. You’re gonna come out and there’s not gonna be much difference to you.’ So the plan was to go wrestle in England for a little bit, go wrestle in Japan for a little bit, and then go to the United States if I wanted to.

