NJPW star David Finlay recently spoke with the NJPW Press to hype his bout with Jay White at the upcoming Resurgence event, where Finlay challenges the Bullet Club leader for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he plans on beating Jay White at NJPW Resurgence:

I have to outsmart him, just get past him sometime someway. I know I can beat him, but I know his ego won’t let me do that. Beating Jay and ending the losing streak is one thing, but doing it for a title is another. It would be the perfect way for me to show I can compete with the very best.

On getting to perform for fans in the U.S. again:

Yeah. Wrestling in Japan is one thing, but the crowds can’t really express themselves, and that makes it harder to get that adrenaline rush. Here it’ll be with a loud crowd, and an American crowd too. They’re going to be nuts, I hope, heh. It feels like the end is in sight.

On the difference between being in Japan and wrestling in NJPW STRONG and IMPACT’s studio setting: