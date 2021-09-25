NJPW star and former multi-time tag champion David Finlay recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a number of differen topics, most notably how the FinJuice members does hope to one day become a singles wrestlers and achieve his goal of being a world champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Does hope to one day be a singles-star:

“I do have aspirations of one day becoming World Champion. At the same time, though, I have so much fun doing tag matches. I really, really enjoy them. I Love tagging with Juice. It’s a blast and never feels like work. So yeah, like I’ll do this until I don’t want to do it anymore and then I guess we part ways, maybe? Or maybe we don’t, I don’t know. But I do have aspirations of being a World Champion somewhere.”

On when he hopes to aim at that goal:

“I have no idea. That’s a good question. I haven’t thought about that, I guess the sooner the better, Right? I’m 28 now, you know, so hopefully within the next few years, would be the time to pull the trigger on that. But I think I have a bit of growing to do before I get to that point. I think IMPACT has given me that platform to kind of get those reps in and we’ll see what the future holds.”

