David Finlay is ready to prove himself as the new leader of Bullet Club.

The former multi-time tag champion took to Twitter and called out the past, present, and future members of the historic group, where he makes specific mention of ElP and current reigning IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga.

To start, Finlay invites anyone to challenge his leadership at the upcoming Capitol Collision event in Washington D.C.

This is a quick message to my Bullet Club members past, present, and future. This weekend, at the New Japan STRONG pay-per-views, I will be in the building just in case anyone wants to challenge my leadership of my Bullet Club. Let’s see if the guys wearing Club shirts in other companies are feeling as tough in person. Tough like past member ELP.

Finlay then goes after Tama Tonga, and promises that he will be seeing him and his title soon.

Now ELP, I haven’t seen you online running your mouth since Sakura Genesis. Are you okay? By the way, do you know what an Olympic level asshole you have to be to have three guys almost fight over who gets to beat you up now? You need to reflect and end up better wherever you end up next, my friend. Like Tama Tonga did. Tama Tonga left Bullet Club, and he found his groove. Just a pity he didn’t find his father’s veracity, or his titanium skull. It’s great news for me and really bad news for you and your title, Tama. I’ll be seeing you real soon.

Finally…the Bullet Club leader hyped up a replacement member, one who has yet to reveal their identity.

To ELP’s replacement, I say this; we’ve been talking for weeks now, and you keep telling me that you were ready. But this weekend, let’s say at Capital Collision, the talking stops and you have to show me. You have to show me that you’re sick of being overlooked and underappreciated, just like I was. All this time and they’ve seen nothing in you. But not me. You do what needs to be done, and I’ll be there to welcome you into my Bullet Club.

Finlay’s message can be seen below.