David Finlay On If He Thinks His Father Could Still Wrestle

During an interview with Fightful, David Finlay revealed that he thinks his father, Fit Finlay, could still wrestle at an acceptable level despite being 62 years old. Here’s what he had to say:

He thinks that he can. I train with him and my little brother weekly, and he’s still got it. He’s still better than he was when he retired eight years ago or whatever. In my opinion, yes, he could go in there and do better than most people wrestling today.

