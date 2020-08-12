David Finlay On Which Under The Radar NJPW Competitor He Thinks Will Be A Star

During his appearance on WINCLY, David Finlay named Chase Owens as a sleeper star in NJPW. Here’s what he had to say:

I would agree with that, but Chase is a sleeper. He does well in tournaments. He’s kind of a bracket buster. He was trained by Ricky Morton, [who] is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. So he’s definitely somebody to take very seriously.

You can listen below:

Credit: WrestlingInc.