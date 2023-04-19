David Finlay promises big things now that he’s in charge of the Bullet Club.

Finlay spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he proclaimed to every NJPW fan that this version of the popular group will be more violent and ruthless than ever before.

We lost sight of what Bullet Club is designed to do. We became obsessed with selling T-shirts. That isn’t our intent. Bullet Club is here to disrupt and destroy. “This is my Bullet Club. It’s going to be the most violent, ruthless version, and it’s going to be defined by blood and championship gold.

At one point Finlay would be asked about Bullet Club Gold, the alternative version of the group led by Jay White and Juice Robinson in AEW. Despite White before the former leader of the Japan group Finlay says their version has nothing to do with his.

Juice and Jay, whatever they’re doing in AEW, I don’t know what that is. Make no mistake—they are not part of the real Bullet Club.

Finlay recently released a video on his social media accounts where he called out all past and present members of Bullet Club and dared them to challenge his leadership.