David Finlay is once again your NJPW IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.

The leader of Bullet Club War Dogs defeated Nic Nemeth (fka as Dolph Ziggler in WWE) at today’s Wrestling Dontaku event, ending the Most Wanted Man’s reign at just 71 days. Nemeth did have one successful attempt in that time, but was unable to overcome Finlay this time around. This makes Finlay a two-time Global Heavyweight Champion. His first reign, which Nemeth ended, began at this year’s WrestleKingdom 18 event from the Tokyo Dome.

David is the son of the legendary Fit Finlay. His brother, Brogan, recently signed a developmental contract with WWE.