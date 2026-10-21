David Finlay and Clark Connors appear to be enjoying their time in AEW, particularly when it comes to the financial benefits of joining the promotion.

Finlay and Connors were officially announced as signing with AEW in March 2026. Connors had already been appearing on AEW programming alongside Gabe Kidd earlier in the year, while Finlay made his debut that same month.

During a recent appearance on the What Happened When podcast with Tony Schiavone, the two members of The Dogs discussed their experiences with AEW thus far.

Finlay made it clear that he has few complaints about his current situation.

“I like it. I get to kick ass and be with my boys. Different city, twice a week. What’s not to like? I get to mess with you [Schiavone] on TV and make your life miserable. Life is good. Nothing to really complain about,” Finlay said.

Connors was quick to point out another benefit of working for AEW.

“The money. I like the money, too. A lot of it,” Connors said.

Finlay agreed, making a direct comparison between his current employer and his former promotion.

“Yeah, AEW money is way better than New Japan money,” he said.

Finlay previously revealed that NJPW had offered him a salaried contract around the time AEW first launched in 2019.

Elsewhere during the interview, Connors revealed that The Dogs originally had a different name in mind when they arrived in AEW.

According to Connors, the group initially pitched calling themselves “Raw Dogs,” although the name apparently raised concerns due to its potential association with WWE’s Monday night programming.

“When we came over here, we just became the Dogs, but we really pitched the name Raw Dogs, but I think there was an issue with that whole Monday night thing, but it sounds cool because we’re raw fucking dogs. The Dogs is also a sick name,” Connors said.

The group ultimately moved forward with the shorter name, The Dogs.