David Finlay reveals that he’s been training alongside two WWE names.

The NJPW star and new leader of Bullet Club spoke with Sports Illustrated about his big push, and whether it is an opportunity he is ready for. During the chat, Finlay states that he has been training alongside Natalya Neidhart and Tyson Kidd since they live so close to him.

I watch wrestling every day. My three go-tos to watch are Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and my dad, Fit Finlay. The last year, year and a half, living in Tampa, I live pretty close to [WWE’s] Tyson Kidd and Nattie Neidhart, and I’ve trained with them in their ring. I’ve been picking [Kidd’s] brain for the last year and a half in their version of the dungeon.

Finaly compares his training with the Harts as a Fight Club, a trait that he believes is translating well for his current work for New Japan.

I grew up with a ring in my backyard, just like Nattie did. I’m in there on a regular basis fine-tuning my skills. It’s not so much training. It feels more like a Fight Club, and that’s translated well for me in New Japan.

