The Bullet Club’s David Finlay is your new NEVER Openweight Champion.

Today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event saw Finlay defeat Tama Tonga to capture the NEVER Openweight Title. The finish saw Finlay hit Tonga with three Into Oblivion finishers to make good on his promise to have Tonga stretchered out of the arena.

After the match, Finlay was attacked by El Phantasmo, who was recently kicked out of The Bullet Club. Finlay tried to retreat but Phantasmo dove from the ring and continued the attack on the floor until The Young Lions at ringside pulled him off.

This is Finlay’s first reign with the title. Tonga began his second reign on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17 by defeating Karl Anderson. He held the strap for 119 recognized days.

Below are a few shots of today’s title change at the Fukuoka Convention Center in Fukuoka, Japan:

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1653738073644216322

Tama Tonga has been defeated and dethroned by a brutal and vicious David Finlay who has now become the new #njpw Never Openweight Champion in Wrestling In Dontaku '23 #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/OwKshPqZTG — El Rincón Distroyer del Wrestling (@Rincon_Distroye) May 3, 2023

https://twitter.com/Russumuck/status/1653784890276741121

https://twitter.com/Russumuck/status/1653784717874040833

