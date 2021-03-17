Championship Wrestling from Hollywood owner David Marquez, who appeared regularly on NWA Powerrr as an interviewer, and ran production for the United Wresting Network, issued a statement on his personal Twitter account earlier today alerting fans that he will not be returning for this next stint of NWA tapings. Marquez revealed that he was not invited back by the promotion, later adding that he’s busy working on projects for NJPW.

I’d like to thank all the NWA fans who have included me in their enthusiasm for the return of Powerrr, I’m excited too, but I must admit that I will not be appearing on the upcoming episodes because I wasn’t invited back. It’s a great feeling that the brand and myself are so well associated. I became the NWA Missouri territory owner in 1997 and I’ve had the best of times (and the absolute worst) representing the promotion all over the globe. If this is my final exit from the company I extend a heart handshake and appreciation to everyone who has fought to keep this storied institution going and wish the current management continued success. I have many students, close friends and long time associates who deserve to benefit from the popularity of this program, especially my production protégé Billy Trask. He has a big task ahead of him that I know he will excel at. Of course I’m not done with pro wrestling, I’m actually busier than ever with 3 weekly United Wrestling Network series and NJPW production.