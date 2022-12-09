The first episode of the Women Of Wrestling’s ‘Crowning the Champs’ podcast is now available and features company creator David McLane as the show’s host.

McLane discussed the program during a recent interview with PW Insider, as well as his relationship with former WWE superstar AJ Mendez and the work she has been doing for WOW since she joined the promotion back in 2021. Mendez has been working as an executive producer and commentator for WOW, something McLane gives her a ton of credit for. Highlights can be found below.

Says working with AJ Mendez has been an absolute blast:

I never knew this until after the fact, but when AJ and I went to do the announcing for a while on the very first night, we had total chaos outside of the building, and I was pulled away for the whole day with just total chaos. She and I never got to sit and review anything, The show started at, I think 7 or 7:30. I literally came to the table one minute before. She just gave me a look like, ‘I’ve been here since, you know, two or three in the afternoon. Where have you been?’ Then, the mics went on. The show went, and it was days later, maybe weeks later, that she told me, well, she had never done announcing before! [Laughs] Oh man, stupidity on my part, and my stupidity looks like a genius, genius, genius result because she and I blended perfectly and had tremendous chemistry and worked well together. I really enjoyed working with AJ and she kept me straight and narrow. It was great fun.

How Mendez has provided something really special for WOW: