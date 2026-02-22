A familiar name from early NXT programming has resurfaced in WWE News discussions after David Otunga addressed the possibility of returning to wrestling. Otunga has not competed in an official match since a 2015 live event bout against R-Truth, with his last televised appearance inside the ring coming in the 2014 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Despite the lengthy hiatus, Otunga stated he remains open to stepping back into the industry.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, Otunga confirmed he would consider offers from multiple promotions. “I wouldn’t rule [a WWE return] out, and I would listen to any offer that came in – be it WWE, AEW, any company,” he said. However, he indicated that a non-wrestling role may be more appealing at this stage of his career. “Kind of like a Paul Heyman, but as a lawyer – a legal advocate – and, you know, maybe pair me with a talent who isn’t so great on the mic and then I could do the promo work for him,” Otunga explained.

While emphasizing a preference for a managerial role, Otunga noted he would still compete physically if a storyline required it. He also expressed interest in potentially serving as a General Manager figure on a brand such as WWE NXT. “I kind of started NXT. Think about it. I was there for the inaugural season that launched NXT,” Otunga said. “I was runner up in the first season, and should’ve been the winner, but you know, Wade [Barrett] was a good choice. I would absolutely take that role; I think that would be fun, yeah. It’s kind of cool, a little full-circle moment.”

Otunga’s comments add another layer to ongoing Wrestling Rumors about former talent exploring hybrid on-screen roles. As WWE and AEW continue blending managerial, executive, and performer responsibilities across programming, veterans with legal or media backgrounds could present versatile options within evolving creative structures.