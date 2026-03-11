Former WWE star David Otunga says WWE’s developmental system looked very different before the modern Performance Center era, describing the training environment as far less glamorous than fans might expect.

Otunga signed with WWE in 2008 and was sent to the company’s developmental territory in Tampa to begin his wrestling training. Speaking on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, the former Nexus member recalled being shocked by the conditions inside the training facility.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into. It is a warehouse and the heat and humidity in Tampa. Not only that, this place is painted black with yellow accents. It was such a weird place. You go in there and it’s hot.”

Otunga explained that several rings were squeezed into a tight space inside the building, which made the training environment feel chaotic.

“There’s three wrestling rings jammed next to each other in this one room, just crammed in there. These guys lying on the walls. And then you have Steve Keirn, Dr. Tom Prichard, and Dusty Rhodes just chilling in there. Like, what? Where am I?”

Despite the rough conditions, Otunga said the training itself was extremely valuable. The developmental system at the time featured several future WWE stars who were learning the business together.

Otunga noted that he trained alongside talents who would later become major names in the company, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Wade Barrett.

After debuting on WWE television in 2010 as part of The Nexus, Otunga went on to enjoy a long run with the company that lasted more than a decade. During his time in WWE, he became a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion and remained with the promotion until 2020.

Do you think WWE’s current Performance Center system produces better wrestlers than the old developmental era?