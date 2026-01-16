In a new video on his official YouTube channel titled “Why I Didn’t Sign with AEW,” former WWE Superstar and Harvard Law graduate David Otunga opens up about why he never pursued All Elite Wrestling after being released from WWE during the COVID-era budget cuts in April 2020.

Otunga also reveals a surprising personal connection to AEW President Tony Khan, sharing that the two actually met years earlier in Chicago, long before AEW was even announced.

Otunga explains that even after his WWE release, he never seriously explored joining AEW because of a sense of loyalty to WWE, especially after the company supported him during a difficult period in his life. “My loyalty to WWE was during this time… WWE had stuck by me…” Otunga says.

“The company stood by me… that meant everything to me personally.” He adds that he was also holding out hope that WWE could bring him back once the world stabilized. “He explained to me… hopefully when things are sorted out, they’ll bring me back,” Otunga recalls.

WWE stood by David Otunga during a highly public custody battle in which false allegations and damaging media narratives circulated about him, creating a situation where many public-facing companies might have cut ties based on accusations alone. Otunga has said the company’s decision to keep him employed and support him through that period was personally significant, particularly as he worked to protect his son and maintain stability amid intense public scrutiny.

Ultimately, Otunga says his decision came down to respect and relationships, not opportunity. “The reason I never really considered even signing with AEW was because I had been so loyal to WWE…” he explains. “That’s why I didn’t sign with AEW.” Otunga closes the video with a message to Khan that wrestling fans won’t miss: “Tony Khan… you still have my number.”

