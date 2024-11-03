Dawn Marie is ready for her wrestling return next week.

As noted, the former ECW personality will be returning to serve as special guest referee for the Hardcore Match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker at the WWE NXT on The CW Network show on November 6 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

“Hello WWE Universe,” she began in a video shared to her X followers. “I’m Dawn Marie. I’m so excited to be back at the legendary ECW arena this Wednesday, November 6th, to be the special guest referee for Lola Vice and Jaida Parker’s Hardcore match.”

Marie continued, “Ladies, I’ve been watching you go back and forth for weeks. So when Ava called me and asked me to stand between you in Philadelphia, it was “YES!” Anything goes in this Hardcore match. Bring your weapons because it’s going to become EXTREME!”

Make sure to check back here on 11/6 for live WWE NXT on The CW results coverage from the 2300 Arena (ECW Arena).