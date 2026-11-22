Former WWE Superstar Dawn Marie recently opened up about the financial realities of her time with the company, revealing that even her highest-paying year came with substantial expenses.

During a recent interview with Bodyslam.net, the former ECW and WWE personality discussed the differences in pay between male and female performers during her era, as well as the costs associated with working WWE’s demanding travel schedule.

Marie revealed that her best year with WWE brought in $220,000, but more than $120,000 of that went toward expenses.

“My best year in WWE was 220k with over $120,000 in expenses. 275 nights in a hotel. That’s 275 days of rental cars. Eating on the road, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Paying for your gym on the road. My hair extensions were like $800 every three months. Okay. So I laugh. I laugh at that question.”

Despite working for WWE during one of the company’s most prominent eras, Marie claimed she actually earned more money during her time with ECW and now makes more working as a nurse.

She also recalled signing her first WWE contract for $75,000, while suggesting male performers at comparable levels were earning considerably more.

“Because I made more money in ECW and I make more money as a nurse than I ever, ever did in WWE. Because I was in WWE in a time where there was nowhere else to go. My first contract with WWE was $75,000. 75 000 and also it was the good old boys club. So a man at my level, or a love like if I was at the same level as a man, that best year, that was like 220, he was probably up into four or fives.”