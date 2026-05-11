Dawn Marie recently appeared as a guest on the News4Jax’s Going Ringside podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about the infamous past WWE storyline involving herself, Torrie Wilson and Torrie’s father, a potential wrestling return and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On whether or not fans will see her inside the squared circle again in the future: “No. My days are over.”

On the fact that it was actually Torrie Wilson’s idea to use her real father in their racy storyline in WWE in the past: “They came up with an angle. They wanted me to seduce her father. They used her real father. They asked her, ‘Do you want to use your real dad or do you want us to hire someone?’ She’s like, ‘No, use my real dad. It’ll give me an opportunity to spend some time with him.’ Because when you’re on the road, you don’t see your family ever.”

On making out with Torrie Wilson and her father in the same night: “It was weird when I had a makeout with her father and her all on the same night. (laughs) It was okay. It was fine.”

On if fans still ask her about the infamous storyline: “Oh, all the time. Although it’s so funny because a lot of people say, ‘Oh my God, that was the worst angle ever.’ I’m like, ‘How? Everybody remembers it, so how is it horrible?’ If it was horrible then no one would remember, right? So I loved it. It was a great time.”

On how she got her start in wrestling: “Many years ago, I used to do some acting and modeling. I ran into somebody once. I was signing up some posters for them, for a modeling gig I had done. Remember those Spencer photos? I used to do those cheesy posters. So when I was signing up some for him, he had mentioned wrestling. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m a fan of wrestling blah, blah, blah’ which I really wasn’t for years, like only when I was younger. Then he took me serious. He called in a favor and got me booked on an indie show. I was like, ‘Jonathan, I can’t do that. I was only joking. I’m not really interested. I don’t know.’ He’s like, ‘Well, just do this one for me. I pulled in a favor.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ So my first show was I managed Jimmy Snuka against Tony Atlas. The second I walked out of that curtain, I was done.”

On if this was the moment that got her hooked on wrestling: “Yep. You ever see on TV, when everything goes slow motion, and it’s like this dream sequence? That happens to me in real life. Okay, so I had just finished college, and I was working in New York. I was a director of an international real estate firm at the time. I just did this one gig just because and everything just stopped. I could tell you to this day, like 30 plus years later, how many rows were there, what it smelled like, everything. At that moment, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is what I’m supposed to do for the rest of my life.‘ I just knew it. I called up my boss. I quit and never went back.”