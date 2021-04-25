AEW star Dax Harwood from the Pinnacle responded to the promotion tweeting out about the Revolution tag team title match between the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega/Hangman Page, which the AEW account calls the best of all time. Harwood claims that his matchup at NXT Takeover Toronto between The Revival and DIY stands above it. He writes, “Lol. Toronto says hello.”

The Dark Order’s Preston Vance, better known as “10,” took to Twitter to hype up his TNT title matchup against Darby Allin on this week’s Dynamite on TNT. He writes, “Last time I stepped in the ring with Darby Allin I wasn’t 10, I wasn’t Dark Order, but most importantly I wasn’t under the guidance of Brodie Lee. This is for you Brodie.”