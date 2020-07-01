Dax Hardwood On His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

Dax Hardwood provided a tongue-in-cheek response to the classic “Mt. Rushmore” question as it relates to professional wrestling, paying homage to Bret Hart. Here’s what he had to say:
4 Bret Harts https://t.co/G0dBpu6YoD
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 30, 2020
