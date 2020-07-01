 Dax Hardwood On His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

Dax Hardwood On His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

One comment

Dax Hardwood provided a tongue-in-cheek response to the classic “Mt. Rushmore” question as it relates to professional wrestling, paying homage to Bret Hart. Here’s what he had to say:

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy