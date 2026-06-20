FTR appears to be taking a rare break from the road following their recent AEW Tag Team Championship loss.

The team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler dropped the AEW Tag Team Titles to Christian Cage and Adam Copeland in an “I Quit” match at Double or Nothing. Since then, neither member of FTR has appeared on AEW television.

Harwood addressed the situation in a post on Instagram, revealing that the duo has decided to step away from wrestling for the time being.

“For the first time in 12 years, we’ve decided to step away and take some time for ourselves & for our families. I’m not sure when we’ll be back, what we’re going to do, how much longer we have, or if we even need to prove anything at all anymore.”

The veteran tag team wrestler went on to explain that, outside of a bicep tear he suffered in 2017, FTR has not taken any significant time away from the business since the summer of 2014.

According to Harwood, years of maintaining that demanding schedule have taken a toll on both him and Wheeler, noting that they have become physically and mentally exhausted.

For now, it remains unclear when FTR will return to AEW programming, but the decorated tag team appears focused on recharging and spending time with their families before making any decisions about their future.