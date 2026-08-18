Dax Harwood isn’t particularly concerned with checking famous wrestling venues off his career bucket list.

Harwood is among the select group of wrestlers to have competed at Madison Square Garden, Arena Mexico, Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome. Despite that accomplishment, the FTR star says wrestling in those venues doesn’t carry any special significance for him.

During an appearance on the This Is A Revolution podcast (see video below), Harwood explained that he has never put much stock into the building or stadium where he is wrestling. Instead, his focus is on the matches and the atmosphere created by the fans.

“I’ve never looked into arenas or stadiums and thought, ‘Oh, I can’t believe I’m at this stadium or I’m at this arena.’ The only time I ever did that was whenever it was myself and Cash and MJF against Sting and Darby and CM Punk in Greensboro,” Harwood said. “Only because I’d been to Greensboro to watch wrestling, and here I was with Sting — a guy I’d watched in that Coliseum. That’s the only time that I’ve ever thought about it.”

Harwood was referring to the December 22, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Greensboro Coliseum, where he teamed with Cash Wheeler and MJF against Sting, Darby Allin and CM Punk.

He went on to explain why even a venue with the history of Madison Square Garden doesn’t necessarily mean more to him than other places where he has competed.

“Madison Square Garden doesn’t mean — Crystal Palace [where Harwood competed in London in 2022] is just as important to me as Madison Square Garden,” he continued. “I’m not trying to throw shade or I’m not trying to seem like I’m above.”

For Harwood, the significance comes from what happens inside the building rather than the building itself.

“For me, it’s about the moments. For me, it’s about the matches. For me, it’s about the fans and what they will bring to us. I’m one of the very, very few wrestlers that have done the Tokyo Dome, I’ve done Arena Mexico, MSG, and Wembley Stadium. And again, that isn’t something that I will put on my wall with the tag team championships and the matches. That means nothing to me.”