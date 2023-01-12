Dax Harwood discussed CM Punk on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast.

We noted before how Harwood recently issued a plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW as this would best for business. In this new podcast episode, Harwood addressed the narrative that says he is acting as a spokesman for Punk. While Punk is friends with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, Harwood says he was just trying to do the right thing, nothing else.

“Well, on the first narrative (about him being the spokesman for CM Punk), I can give you 100% gods honest truth, he’s never told me to say anything,” Harwood said. “He’s never expressed to me that he wants me to paint a certain narrative about him. I can also tell you the gods honest truth that he told me, he said, I haven’t even listen to your podcast. Guys, he’s a beautiful human being. The Young Bucks are beautiful human beings, okay, all of them are. All I was trying to do was make things right, that’s all, that’s the only thing I was trying to do.

“Maybe I went too far or maybe it’s not for me to make right, but in the moment, as a human being that has a heart, who loves wrestling, I was trying to make things right. And if I was wrong for that, and if I’ve upset those guys or even if I upset Punk, I sincerely apologize. If I upset my office, I sincerely apologize. If I upset anybody else that’s letting Dave Meltzer know that the locker room is upset with me, if I’ve upset that person, I sincerely apologize. That was not my goal. My goal was to make AEW better, that’s all.”

