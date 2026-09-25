Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have high praise for Stokely Hathaway and believe their partnership with him could last for the remainder of FTR’s run.

FTR aligned with Hathaway in April 2025 and have enjoyed plenty of success since then, including a 183-day reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions and victories over teams such as The Rascalz, Brodido and the Bang Bang Gang.

Speaking with SB Nation, Harwood recalled previously pitching the idea of The Revival working with Malcolm Bivens in WWE before later suggesting Hathaway to Tony Khan.

“Fast forward in AEW towards the end of 2021, beginning of 2022, I had talked to Tony, and I said: ‘Hey, I think there’s a guy whose contract is coming up soon, and I think he’d be a great addition for AEW,’” Harwood said.

Harwood added that he specifically believed Hathaway could fill a classic managerial role alongside FTR.

“‘But I think on top of that, he’d be a great addition for FTR and be our Jim Cornette,’ and that was Stokely.”

Wheeler praised Hathaway for what he brings both on and off television, calling him a versatile performer.

“Yeah, and behind the scenes, Stokely is a slick businessman, so it makes sense to have him with us,” Wheeler said. “But in front of the camera, he is such a talent, and he is so good at whatever he wants to be good at.”

Wheeler continued, “If he wants to be funny, he can be funny. If he wants to be serious, he can be serious. He’s so good at all facets of it, and he brings a different element to us, a different style, a different personality.”

As for how long the partnership may continue, Harwood suggested Hathaway could remain linked with FTR for the rest of their careers.

“I don’t know if we could ever go for the rest of our careers without FTR and Stokely being together.”

Harwood also said FTR is more excited about AEW’s tag team division now than at any previous point during their time with the company.

“It’s more exciting in AEW now than it’s ever been in our whole time here, and that’s the honest-to-God truth,” Harwood said. “We’ve got some young teams like the Gunn Club, Austin and Colton, we’ve got young teams like the Rascalz that are coming in and trying to take over the spot from FTR.”

Harwood then pointed to the number of established teams currently competing in AEW.

“On top of that, you also have some of the greatest tag teams of all time. Obviously FTR, The Young Bucks, and Cope and Cage, but now with the Austin Creed and Kofi, you’ve got The New Level, one of the greatest tag teams of all time.”

He also mentioned the Motor City Machine Guns before making his case for AEW’s tag team division.

“You’ve got Motor City Machine Guns, another set of guys who can lay claim as the greatest tag team of all time. So if you got five of the top tag teams in the last 30 years in one company under one roof, with some of the greatest young talent in the world, I think it’s almost undeniable to say that AEW is the home for tag team wrestling.”