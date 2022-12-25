Dax Harwood once again expresses his love for Bret Hart.

The AEW star and current reigning IWGP and AAA tag champion spoke about The Hitman during his latest interview with Fightful, where he also states that he doesn’t care when other people have negative opinions of him, and why he holds Hart’s opinion to such a high standard. Highlights can be found below.

Says Hart is allowed to have whatever opinion he wants in wrestling considering he gave so much to the business:

I’ll say this. Bret, he’s passionate and he has a reason to feel the way he feels. He is Bret Hart and he has given so much to this business. He has earned every bit of it and he’s allowed to have whatever opinion he has.

How he doesn’t care if someone has a negative opinion of him:

There are people that don’t like my work and don’t like working with me and that’s okay because that’s their opinion. I’ve said it before, if someone like Booker T. went on his podcast and said, ‘I’m not a fan of Dax Harwood,’ that’s okay, because that’s not me personally. If he said, ‘Dax Harwood is a shitty person and a shitty father,’ then we got a problem. But you have the right to your opinion and how you feel about my character and my work. If you think my work is not good, that’s okay. I don’t mind that.

Calls Hart one of the greatest human beings in the world: