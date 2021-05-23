AEW star Dax Harwood from team FTR shared praise for WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart in a series of tweets earlier today after someone shared a video of “The Hitman” selling a hard Irish-Whip into the turnbuckles. Harwood, who has publicly called Bret one of the greatest before, adds that he is the most underrated seller in the history of the business.

Harwood writes, “I’ve said it for years. @BretHart is the most underrated seller of all time. Same w/ his promos. In a world of overacting & over-the-top characters, he was a real as it got. THAT’S why he had/has this connection w/ the fans that no other wrestler has ever been able to duplicate.”

Later in a separate tweet the former AEW Tag champion writes, “The two greatest at the “little things”. That’s why, 25 years later, they’re more revered now than in their active years. I told Arn all I wanted was for the fans to look back at my work in the same light they look back at his. They made everyone better.”

