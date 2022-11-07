AEW superstar and current ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag champion Dax Harwood named his favorite commentator working in the business today. The Top Guy reveals that he thinks NJPW’s Kevin Kelly is the most skilled man at the position, explaining that he mixes sports and entertainment quite well. He writes, “Legit the best commentator in the game today. The perfect mix of sports perspective and entertainment all while getting the talent over. You’re a truly one of a kind, Kevin. I’m lucky to have you calling our matches.”

Ethan Page is taking on Eddie Kingston in the first round of the eliminator tournament on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. To hype the match Page wrote the following on Twitter: “Wednesday I get one step closer.”