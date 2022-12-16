AEW superstar and current reigning IWGP and AAA tag champion Dax Harwood took to Instagram earlier today to reflect on FTR’s Dog-Collar war against the Briscoes from last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which was the third match the two teams have had this year.

Harwood calls the latest bloody brawl the cherry on top of what has been an excellent 2022 for him, even going as far as to call the contest his masterpiece.

Artists have the one piece they’re the most proud of, and that’s their Masterpiece. This was my Masterpiece. Watching it, honest to God, I’ve laughed, I’ve cringed, and I’ve cried. Over every other match I’ve had, this is the one I’m the most proud of.

.

2022 has been a storybook year for me. Almost unbelievable at times. Through anger, frustration, joy, and pain, it’s been the greatest year of my life. Thank you all for allowing me to be a part of yours. I hope we could make it a little bit better.

.

2023 is going to be unknown territory, and I’m not even sure that we can match up to what we’ve done this year, but you all have my word, I’ll do everything in my power to make sure you’re just as entertained as ever.

.

Top Guy, out.

The Briscoes managed to defeat FTR at Final Battle to recapture the ROH tag team titles, making them 13-time champions. Check out Harwood’s post below.