AEW star Dax Harwood from the tag team FTR took to Twitter earlier today to campaign for the legendary Ricky Morton (Rock ‘N’ Roll Express) to get hired by a major promotion as a coach, adding that he considers Morton the best babyface in the world and could pass off valuable information to younger talents.

Harwood writes, “Peeling the curtain back…in professional wrestling, to make the most money, you have to build your babyfaces & make them stars. To make a babyface, they need to learn HOW to do it. Ricky Morton, the greatest babyface of all time, should be coaching for a major wrestling company.”

Morton would later respond to Harwood confirming that he would love the opportunity to coach. He writes, “It has been a dream of mine for a while to coach/mentor for a major promotion. Thank you for one of the greatest compliments.”

You can see the exchange below.