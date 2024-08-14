“Top guys, out!”

Dax Harwood has been in for a long time.

20 years long.

AEW’s tag-team star from the FTR duo that includes Cash Wheeler took to X on Tuesday with a statement on the milestone 20-year anniversary of his debut match in the pro wrestling business.

The FTR star wrote the following:

Today, 20 years ago, I wrestled my very first professional wrestling match. Friday the 13th, 2004. I’m trying to wrap my mind around it.

20 years?!

I remember as a kid watching Bret Hart win the 1993 King of the Ring. I told my mom, I wanted to be a wrestler when I grew up. I was obsessed.

I remember as a kid, walking to my friend’s house, passing a long stretch of bushes, and high fiving every leaf on the way, as if they were each a fan of mine, hoping one day that amount of people would love me.

I remember as a kid, every single night, praying that God would allow me to become “a WWF, WCW, or ECW champion”.

I remember as a kid having over 500 posters hanging on my walls and ceiling of all my favorite wrestlers in hopes of one day having a poster of my own.

And it’s all lead to this.

20 years.