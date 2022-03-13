AEW star Dax Harwood did a Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE in the future.

“Yes, If the money and circumstances were right and, no, you can’t interview me,” answered Dax.

Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler departed from WWE back in April 2020. They would go to AEW a month later as FTR. Here are some other highlights from the Q&A:

