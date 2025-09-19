Dax Harwood will be heading into AEW All Out: Toronto this weekend with an injury, but he’s not backing down.

The FTR star revealed on social media that he suffered a broken nose during the September to Remember special, though he assured fans it won’t keep him from competing on Saturday’s pay-per-view.

“I had an X-Ray today. To the shock of no one, I have a severely broken nose,” Harwood wrote. “Unfortunately for Christian & Adam Copeland, I’ll still be there.”

He doubled down on his commitment to the match, adding, “No way I’m missing out on this match. I’m going to embarrass you.”

The injury occurred when Christian Cage nailed Harwood in the face with a microphone, sparking a wild ringside brawl between FTR and the team of Christian and Copeland. Harwood was busted open during the melee as FTR were eventually run out of the ring.

