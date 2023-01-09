On a recent episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics and more.

During it, he opened up on the competition between FTR and The Young Bucks in AEW.

“I’ll just say it. There’s going to be that competition between us and the Young Bucks. I think it’s a healthy thing. That’s why our 2022 was so great. We didn’t know what opportunities were going to come our way, but we had made a promise at the end of 2021 that whatever we got, we were gonna kill it, and we were gonna have fun doing it. Whenever you have competition, I guess some things could be misconstrued as political agendas. More often than not, you’re just trying to compete and be better than someone else.”

Quotes via 411 Mania