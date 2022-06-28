Following last night’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view AEW star Dax Harwood from team FTR spoke with the New York Post about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE earlier this year, an incident that has been a hot topic of the pro-wrestling world. Check out Harwood’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he and Cash did the same thing that Sasha and Naomi did:

“Cash and I did the same thing, and a lot of fans for some reason had decided that we were crybabies and we whined and we should have just done our job and shut up,” Harwood said. As The Revival, he and Wheeler made a point to stand up for themselves during their run in WWE, and they eventually left the company due to creative differences. If I would have just stuck around and stayed in the same position that we were in, there’s no way our brand would’ve grown.”

Says he knows what Sasha was going through:

“So I know exactly what she’s going through, what she’s feeling. And she probably was feeling that ‘I don’t feel respected and I could be doing way more and if I continue to stick around I’m going to continue to get pushed to the side.’”

On the negative response from certain fans:

“For fans to sh*t on her, or sh*t on us, because we want better for ourselves and tell us just to shut up and take the money, man that’s hard to read every day. So that’s why I wanted to show that support to her.”