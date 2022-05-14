AEW star and current ROH and AAA tag team champion Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to comment on the warm reception he received from the Long Island crowd following his quarterfinals loss to Adam Cole on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Along with his tweet, the Top Guy shared a video discussing how grateful he is for the love he’s been getting, especially as someone who struggles with mental health. While Harwood may have been eliminated from the tournament, his run as a singles wrestler has continued to garner him attention, including from top AEW superstar, CM Punk.

“After my match with Adam Cole on Wednesday night, Long Island decided to give me a standing ovation. I’ve never felt anything like that in my career. Y’all made all this happen. Not some kind of “push”. Not a “turn”. It was y’all. The appreciation you’ve shown isn’t unnoticed.”