Bad news for Dax Harwood.

The AEW star and former multi-time tag champion from FTR revealed on social media this evening that he is dealing with a back injury and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Harwood revealed that he initially hurt his back during the tag team title ladder match against the Young Bucks at Dynasty, stating that he suffered a hematoma but continued to push through the pain and wrestle.

Harwood then says that he did more damage to his back on this past Saturday’s Collision when he and Cash Wheeler took on the Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli). Unfortunately for Harwood, the AEW medical team has decided pulled him from the road so he can get healthy.

An explanation that I feel I owe everyone. The fans, my boss, the medical team, and the whole roster. I appreciate you all, and I hope to see you soon. Top Guys, out. pic.twitter.com/p0Ivo61491 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 11, 2024

At this time it is not known when Harwood will be able to return to the ring. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated.