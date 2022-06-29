IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has confirmed that he suffered an injury last Sunday during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Forbidden Door saw FTR win the Winners Take All match over Roppongi Vice and United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan. The IWGP & ROH tag titles were on the line. It was reported on Sunday night that Harwood seemed to have suffered a shoulder injury as he was taken backstage early on in the match, only to return later with his shoulder taped.

In an update, Harwood took to Twitter this week and confirmed that he suffered a separated shoulder.

“Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine,” he wrote with photos from FTR’s locker room celebration.

There’s no word on the severity of the injury or if Dax will miss any in-ring action, but he indicated that he would be ready to go for a potential match against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on tonight’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite. Dax was asked how his shoulder is doing.

“Popped out. Popped back in. Easy. LFG,” he wrote.

Harwood also took a friendly shot at Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. He posted photos from FTR’s championship photo shoot and taunted The Usos.

“Maybe…we the ones, Uce? Maybe… 7 [star emoji] FTR,” he wrote.

The Usos have not responded to Harwood as of this writing.

Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine. pic.twitter.com/RsvZ8QF6Zc — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 28, 2022

Popped out. Popped back in. Easy. LFG. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 27, 2022

I’ll do this Wednesday night. LFG. https://t.co/yo51pY8LP8 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 27, 2022

