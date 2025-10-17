The issue of fans crossing the line into being stalkers continues to be a topic that is unfortunate consistent relevance in the pro wrestling world.

In addition to recent examples from the world of WWE involving CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and others, a top wrestler from All Elite Wrestling has now entered the mix.

AEW star and former multiple-time world tag-team champion as part of FTR with his partner Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, surfaced via social media on Friday to release a statement regarding a stalker issue he and his family have been dealing with.

Harwood took to his official Instagram Stories today to release the following statement regarding a stalker targeting his family:

“Unfortunately, over the last year and a half, myself, my mom, and now my wife, have all been either stalked, threatened, or verbally attacked by an individual on Instagram. AEW and I will be working with authorities to put this matter to rest. They know your name, who you are, and where you live. Please be fans, but leave it at that. I try to be as polite as I can to people waiting in hotels and airports, and even ignore the ones who hate me. However, when you bring my family into it, we have to draw the line.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this story involving Dax Harwood, his family and a potential stalker continues to surface.