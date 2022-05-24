AEW superstar and current ROH & AAA tag champion Dax Harwood took to Twitter today and responded to journalist Jon Abla, who asked fans what they think FTR’s best matches are in their long history together. The Top Guy writes, “Unbiased list of our 5 best matches (not including non-televised). Vs Briscoes, Vs DIY Toronto, Vs Bucks Dynamite ‘22, Vs American Alpha The End, Vs Bucks Full Gear or vs Mox/Punk Dynamite.”

MMA and bareknuckle boxing star Paige VanZant released a video on her social media channels showing herself training for a match in AEW. She writes, “Wrestling fans……. Who’s ready for my takeover???”