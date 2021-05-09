AEW star Dax Harwood from FTR held a Q&A on his Twitter last night, where the Pinnacle member named his favorite AEW matches, and how top NJPW sensation Tomohiro Ishii is on his bucket list of wrestlers he hopes to face. That and more can be found in the highlights below.
Opponents on his bucket list:
Tomohiro Ishii https://t.co/6jOWLNoq41
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
His favorite matches in AEW:
Toss up.
Vs Young Bucks at Full Gear
Vs Jack Perry https://t.co/nr0L3xh8jS
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
Where their match with the Young Bucks rank:
Not sure, but if it was in front of a sold out crowd, #1. https://t.co/yjmacTZxEX
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
How he hopes to be remembered:
Honestly, I want to be looked at just like Arn. In his time, not everyone understood how good he was. 25 years later, they realize who was the guy in the ring making the magic happen https://t.co/s5sHZExLdD
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021