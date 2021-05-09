AEW star Dax Harwood from FTR held a Q&A on his Twitter last night, where the Pinnacle member named his favorite AEW matches, and how top NJPW sensation Tomohiro Ishii is on his bucket list of wrestlers he hopes to face. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Opponents on his bucket list:

Tomohiro Ishii https://t.co/6jOWLNoq41 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

His favorite matches in AEW:

Toss up.

Vs Young Bucks at Full Gear

Vs Jack Perry https://t.co/nr0L3xh8jS — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

Where their match with the Young Bucks rank:

Not sure, but if it was in front of a sold out crowd, #1. https://t.co/yjmacTZxEX — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

How he hopes to be remembered: