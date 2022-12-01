Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood taking on Bryan Danielson in singles action. Harwood spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful while at WrestleCade, and commented on tonight’s match.

“Obviously, I’m very excited for the match. He may be the best wrestler of all time,” Harwood said of Danielson. “If we’re talking about work, he may be the best of all time. I’m super excited for the match. They said, ‘you’re wrestling Bryan Danielson and we need you to cut this promo.’ I was like, ‘What can I say to make these people care about the match?’ Obviously, people are going to love to see the match. I’m not one of these people who think every single match has to have some story. I see that complained about all the time.

“Do you think when the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Atlanta Hawks, is there a storyline there or are they just playing to win? It’s two guys or four guys or six guys going in there to win. Not every match has to have a story, but I did want the people to be interested in this match, so I had to think of a reason real quick, and that’s how I came about it.”

Danielson previously made headlines for outrageous things he’s said during interviews, including flaccid penises and referring to fruit as “tree semen.” Harwood mentioned how Danielson constantly talks about penis size in the locker room.

“I have not seen that headline, but I will tell you this, that story along with many other stories, he talks about nonstop,” Dax confirmed. “All he does is talk about penis sizes in the locker room. Everyone is like, ‘Bryan, why are we talking about this?'”

The comments stem from Danielson’s interview with Renee Paquette during Starrcast V this past summer. Paquette accused Danielson of “fucking with people” in the locker room, but he denied the allegation, saying, “I’m not fucking with people.”

“I dooooo… I came in and everybody was on their phones in the locker room. That’s not what I want,” Danielson continued to Paquette back at Starrcast. “The last three years of my career, I don’t want to spend in the locker room with a bunch of young guys looking at their phone. So, we start… we talk about flaccid penises, asexually. We are not talking about anything that would be considered perverted. It’s just amongst the boys. It’s the boys talking about flaccid penises. It is a blast.”

