Dax Harwood continues to remain proud of FTR’s feud with the Briscoes.

The AEW star spoke about the two teams going to war in 2022 on the latest edition of his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast. When his co-host asked him what he thinks the legacy of the matches would be Harwood had this to say:

I wouldn’t mind if it goes down as the greatest in-ring trilogy of all time. I understand that there is Steamboat and Flair and that’s a hard bar to measure up, but I would like for that to be it. I would like for it to go down as the three greatest tag team matches of all time and I know that’s a hard bar to beat too.

The two teams first faced-off at Supercard of Honor back in April, a bout that saw FTR dethrone the Briscoes to become the new ROH tag team champions. The rematch would be a 2-out-of-3 falls matchup at Death Before Dishonor, a very back-and-forth affair that FTR would once again emerge victorious from.

The last matchup took place at Final Battle in December, which saw the Briscoes regain the ROH tag titles in a brutal and bloody dog-collar matchup.

