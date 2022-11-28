AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview, and the topic of FTR’s April 2020 WWE departures were discussed.

Harwood noted that when FTR asked for their WWE releases in January 2019, they decided that day that they were going to make the request. They tried to ask before TV tapings that night, but ended up asking after the show because current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon were busy.

FTR ended up speaking directly with Triple H. Harwood said they couldn’t be mad at McMahon if he didn’t like tag team wrestling, because it’s his company, but it “sucks for them” that he didn’t.

Harwood said he holds no ill will towards Triple H, McMahon or the company, and said he’s very thankful that Triple H took a chance on The Revival back in 2015. He says he has felt a sense of loyalty to both Triple H and AEW President Tony Khan for what they’ve provided him.

Harwood will face Bryan Danielson on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

