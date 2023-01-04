Dax Harwood knows the impact that Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, wants to have on the pro-wrestling industry.

The AEW star spoke about The CEO on the latest edition of his FTR podcast with Matt Koon, where he discussed Mone’s love of the sport, as well has how prideful she can be, a trait that might rub some people the wrong way. Check out Harwood’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How Mercedes didn’t want to just be a good wrestler, she wanted to make a difference:

She did take the tag team titles very seriously, but she took wrestling very seriously too. She didn’t get into wrestling just to get into wrestling. She got into wrestling to make a difference. Not just women’s wrestling, but for all of wrestling. She wanted to be looked at in the same light as Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan or The Rock. She wanted to be looked at that way and she wanted to make a difference in wrestling that way. She’s very prideful.

How pride can rub certain people the wrong way:

Sometimes, speaking from experience, pride can rub people the wrong way because you do stand up for what you believe in and you don’t take no for an answer because you want the best for yourself and you want the best for your craft and your art, as corny as ‘art’ sounds, that word is too cliche now, but when you take it so seriously, it’s a recipe for success, but a lot of people aren’t going to like you because of it. I think that’s maybe what happened to her.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)