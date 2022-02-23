AEW star Dax Harwood from FTR was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, where the current AAA tag champion spoke about a number of different topics, including how much he and Cash Wheeler loved Randy Orton, as the Viper was the one who fought the hardest for them while in WWE. Highlights are below.

On his relationship with Edge:

“We have been friends with [Edge] for a very long time, but he called both of us and he said ‘Hey, there’s not too many people in wrestling that I trust, I would love for you guys to come to Dr. Tom’s and work around with me. I know you won’t take it easy on me and I need to know if I’m actually going to be able to do this.’ It was obviously an honor. As much of a friend as he is to us, I always say like it never goes away that a hero, who is a friend, a hero of mine wants us to work with him or help us get ready or comes to see Rock ‘n’ Roll Express vs. FTR or calls us whenever him and Randy are having ‘The Greatest Match of All Time.’ Randy called us to meet them to put this match together with them.”

Says that Randy Orton fought hard for the Revival in WWE:

“There was no one else in WWE who fought harder for us than Randy, maybe Roman as a close second. Randy fought super hard for us, the whole FTRKO thing wasn’t supposed to be a thing but it worked and we worked together. We worked a few house shows together and he was so impressed with myself and [Cash], [Cash] would call stuff in the ring and we got along on the tour buses and stuff and it was just easy. I think he’s a wrestling fan, even though he didn’t grow up a wrestling fan, he’s a wrestling fan and he sees that we’re huge wrestling fans so we kind of bonded over that and asked questions about his dad. He saw how hard we worked and he loved that and it’s so weird because of who he is and what he is and who we are and what we are, you would think we’re polar opposites and maybe we are, but it made for a great friendship.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)