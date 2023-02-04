On the latest episode of his FTR podcast, Dax Harwood discussed the legendary Terry Taylor and their working relationship. Taylor currently works as a WWE Performance Center Coach, and has been there since 2012, right around the time Harwood signed with WWE. Harwood said the following:

Well, Terry and I didn’t have a terrible relationship, but we also didn’t have the greatest relationship. I felt that Terry sometimes didn’t possess the attributes to be a, okay wait a second, hold on, let me rewind that. He did possess the attributes of being a great coach because Terry was a really good worker and he had incredible knowledge when you think about it. He’s been through the territories. He was in Texas. He was in Mid South. Jim Crockett. So, he was there and he possesses all that. Sometimes, as far as delivering the knowledge, he was not the best at it, for being a coach. Also, I felt sometimes he had his own motives and I’ll leave it at that. He and I didn’t always see, eye to eye, and that’s okay, you know, that’s not always going to happen. We didn’t have a bad relationship. We never, you know, got in arguments or anything like that, but just sometimes we didn’t see eye to eye.

The full episode from Harwood can be found at this link. If using any of these quotes in your own article on other websites, please credit Joshie Lopez with a H/T link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription. Check out the latest episode of The Hoots Podcast below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.