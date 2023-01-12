Dax Harwood gave an update on the future of FTR on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast.

Harwood noted that he and Cash Wheeler have asked AEW for the next few months off, and the request was granted. This could lead to their contracts being extended after they are set to expire in April.

Harwood said the following:

“I talked to Cash, and I asked him if he would comfortable with me talking about this on my podcast, and he said, yes, absolutely. So, we drop the ROH World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes. We drop the AAA Tag Team Championships to Dralistico and Dragon Lee. And we drop the IWGP Tag Team Championships to Hirooki Goto and Yoshi Hashi. And with that, is a nice slate for 2023. I’ve also got the blessing from Tony Khan to talk about this and make a statement about this. Tony has been nothing but top notch to Daniel and me since day one. There’s things we haven’t agreed on, just like any boss and any employee, and even with any friend. There were times that I’ve felt the boat was missed on opportunities for us. There were times I was supper happy with everything we were doing. But, there has come a time where we’re on the tail end of our careers, okay.

“I mean, I’m 38 years old, we talked about how hard it is for me to play with my daughter and things like that. We’re on the tail end of our careers now, so I think right now, this point in our career is the most important time in our career. I mean that monetarily, I mean that creatively, I mean that personally, it is the most important time of our career. With that being said, we have asked and have been granted the next few months off of television so we could sit back, reflect, decide, let our bodies heal and figure out what we’re going to do for the next few years. Because whatever we decide to do next will be the absolute last thing we do, period, as far as wrestling. I don’t see myself in five years going on the independents and wrestling in the independents.

“I don’t see myself working in five years a Japan/Mexico tour or traveling around the world and wrestling all over the place. That’s why these next few months are the most important few months for us. By April, at least, at most we will have an answer. But now, again, I have to take in my health, I have to take in my family, I have to take in my creativity and I have take in my personal life all into consideration about what we’re going to do next. I know what I want to do. But whatever we do, I just want to be respected. We, I feel have done something so special in 2022, and most of that is in part of the fans, I think we deserve to continue to build on our legacy’s for ourselves. But also, we owe it to the fans to build on that legacy because they made us last year. So, that’s my news, we’re going to be away for a little while. I’m not sure exactly how long we’ll be away. It may be up until the end of our contract, I don’t know.”

There have been rumors on FTR possibly returning to WWE, but they have expressed interest in possibly returning to the indies for a limited run away from TV. Harwood also said that he and Cash are looking at potential locations for a wrestling school, and they are considering a coffee shop project, as well as real estate ventures.

FTR has been with AEW since May 2020.

The full episode from Harwood can be found at this link.

