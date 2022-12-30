FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, aka The Revival in WWE.

One of the most notable NXT feuds the pair had was against Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, then going by American Alpha.

The NXT Tag Team Championships were exchanged between the two teams multiple times in 2016. Gable and Steveson won the championships at TakeOver: Dallas, and The Revival won them back at TakeOver: The End two months later.

Harwood has shared an intriguing detail regarding the second match on social media.

“Great times. I remember an hour before this match, my knee wouldn’t bend or straighten out. It was stuck in one position. 5 mins before we walked through the curtain, the floating particle in my knee finally dislodged & it started moving! The floating particle was this button…”