Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, have been involved in some of the best tag team matches of the last 20 years, but the legendary Vince McMahon once told them that one of their matches was the worst thing he’d ever seen in his life.

Harwood spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his FTR podcast with Matt Koon. The former multi-time tag champion recalled FTR working with The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) back in 2018 when both teams were in WWE. The two teams met at the 2018 Royal Rumble, a match that McMahon dubbed the worst of all time. Check out the full story below.

Says FTR and The Good Brothers were flip-flopping a lot during that time in WWE:

It was a running joke between us [FTR and Good Brothers], because we had worked together so much throughout the year, that they didn’t care who won, just whoever won before, the other team would win the next time. We would always play the game of flip-flopping. ‘It’s your turn to win today.’

Recalls Vince McMahon saying their match at the 2018 Royal Rumble was the worst match he had ever seen:

Then, we had a match at Royal Rumble, maybe it was Raw, whatever. We come to the back and Vince (McMahon) is waiting for us, all four of us. We thought the match was good. it was like an eight-minute match. We came to the back and he said, ‘Welp, that was absolutely the worst wrestling match I’ve ever seen in my entire life.’ The worst wresting match he has ever seen. This man has been in the business for 50 years. This was the worst match he’s ever seen in his entire life. Since the 70s, owning the company since 83. You can ask Anderson or Gallows, he said it’s the worst he’s ever seen.

Says he took the insult as a badge of pride:

I kind of took it as a badge of pride. You’ve been through the (Hulk) Hogan era, (Steve) Austin era, Bret (Hart) era, you’ve seen every match possible. Top to bottom. You’ve seen Sivi Afi, dude. Sivi Afi, and we had the absolute worst match of all time. That’s kind of an accomplishment. It was a lot of fun back then. I hope no one has reached that bar. I hope we’re still the worst match he’s ever seen. To be fair, I don’t think he knows we were employed there for eight years.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)